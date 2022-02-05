Two TRF militants killed in Predawn Gunfight in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two militants affliated with The Resistance Front a shadow name of LeT were killed in a Predawn Gunfight in Zakura area of Srinagar district here on Saturday.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet while quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote, ” 02 militants of militant outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed militants Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 02 pistols recovered,”.

It’s Pertinent to mention that on 29th January a head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by the militants near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag.(GNS)

