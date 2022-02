Rajouri: A young man in his late twenties was shot dead inside his house in Targain village of Rajouri.

The victim was sleeping in his house in Targain village falling under Budhal police station area of Rajouri when he was shot at by unknown person resulting his on spot death.

Victim have been identified as Mohammad Akram Shah son of Ali Akbar resident of Targain.

Police said that bullet ridden body of victim have been taken into possession wihile investigation has been set into motion—(KNO)

