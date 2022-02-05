Army Soldier Killed, Another Injured After Hit By Truck Near Parimpora Srinagar

Srinagar: A soldier was killed and another injured when a truck hit them near Fruit Mandi at Parimpora Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

The soldiers—Sanjay Kumar and Rafiq Ahmad— were part of a Road Opening Party (RoP) when the incident took place early morning, the officials said.

They said both the soldiers from 163 Territorial Army were shifted to hospital where Sanjay Kumar was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors while Rafiq Ahmad has been admitted and is presently under treatment.

A police official said that driver left the truck (JKO3J /3811) at the spot but fled from the spot. He said a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. (GNS)

