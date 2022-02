Srinagar,: An earthquake with the magnitude of 5.7 jolted Kashmir parts on Saturday morning.

Officials said that the tremors that were felt at around 09:50 AM in Kashmir was 5.7 in magnitude and and its epicentre was at a depth of 210 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.

The damage due to the quake was not immediately known—(KNO)

