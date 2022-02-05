Mercury Drops Below Freezing Point In Kashmir Valley, Parts Of Jammu

Srinagar,: Minimum temperature dropped below freezing point in Kashmir Valley and some parts of Jammu division on Saturday, officials said.

 

A meteorological department said  Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K, recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against last night’s 1.6°C, he said.

 

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, he said.

 

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 9.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

 

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 11.3°C against minus 3.4°C last night, he said.

 

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.8°C against minus 12.0°C on the previous night, he said.

 

The temperature was 3.1°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

 

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

 

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter ended on January 30, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

 

Jammu recorded a low of 6.5°C against previous night’s 7.0°C. The temperature was 3.0°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

 

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, Batote had a minimum of minus 0.2°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 2.4°C, the official said.

 

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 15.0°C against last night’s minus 13.4°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 16.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 23.1°C against last night’s minus 9.3°C, official said.

 

The weatherman has forecast “erratic weather” with occasional snowfall at scattered places till February 8. (GNS)

