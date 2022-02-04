Mehbooba demands stern action against accused

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded stern punishment for those who were involved in an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal area of Srinagar.
Talking to reporters here, she said that the acid attack on the girl is an inhuman act and those involved in the heinous act should be given stern punishment so that these incidents are prevented from happening in the future.
Mufti said that the government has allowed contractors from outside Jammu and Kashmir to extract sand and gravel from Sindh and Chenab rivers.
“Instead of providing employment to locals, the government is snatching the means of employment from them by way of providing contractors to outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded stern punishment for those who were involved in an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal area of Srinagar.