Bukhari visits SMHS Hospital, assures support to girl’s family

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari along with the party leaders on Thursday visited SMHS Hospital on Thursday to express his solidarity with the acid attack survivor who was targeted a few days ago in Srinagar.

Altaf Bukhari met the family members of the victim and assured all possible help including financial support for advanced medical treatment across the country.

“We are here to express our solidarity and uncompromising support with the family,” he told media persons.

Emphasizing on the need of educating the members of civil society in protecting the interests of women, Bukhari said that “It’s our collective social responsibility to ensure that the rehabilitation of the victim is not stigmatized and we all play a role in our capacities.”

He appreciated the role of administration and the Police for providing the costly medicine to the victim as required and apprehending the culprits within the shortest time.

Demanding stern action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime, he said that the party will provide expert legal services to the family to ensure that justice is meted out to the victim.

Praying for the swift and complete recovery of the victim, he expressed hope that with the prayers of the well wishes and the medical treatment of the local doctors, the victim will recover soon.

Meanwhile, the Party leadership also expressed gratitude to the Srinagar Police for acting swiftly and arresting the assailants, while demanding an effective and strong legal recourse against those involved.

Bukhari was accompanied by Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Youth President and Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, State Secretary Muntazir Mohiudin, District President and former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh, DDC Chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab and Party leader Advocate Mir Imaad.

