3 PDD employees electrocuted in Rawalpora, hospitalized

Srinagar: At least three employees of Power Development Department (PDD) were on Friday injured after they received an electric shock in Rawalpora area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that three PDD employees electrocuted while repairing service line in Rawalpora area.

The trio identified as Nazir Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad were immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr. kanwaljeet Singh said all the three persons have received burn injuries in hand and feet.

“The trio has received 18-20 per cent burn injuries. Their condition is stable and are undergoing treatment,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print