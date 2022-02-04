25-yr-old motorcyclist killed in Sgr accident

Srinagar: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Parimpora area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

Official sources said that a motorcyclist identified as Khalid Ganie, 25, son of Abdul Khaliq Ganie of Mazhama, Budgam was injured in a road accident near highway Parimpora area of Srinagar.

They said that he was shifted to JVC hospital for treatment in critical condition, however, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations—(KNO)

