Govt withdraws all posts referred to PSC, SSB before October 31, 2019

Srinagar:The Jammu & Kashmir government has withdrawn all the posts referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Services Selection Board (SSB) before October 31, 2019, for which selections have not been finalized till date.

In a communique,the General Administration Department has informed the PSC and SSB that the administrative council has decided to withdraw all the posts referred to PSC and SSB before 31. 10. 2019 for which selections have not been made till date.

“All posts referred to JKPSC/SSB prior to 31.10.2019, for which selections have not been finalized till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in Hon’ble court shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect ,” reads the decision of administrative council.

In the letter, the GAD has also directed all the concerned to implement the directions of administrative council in letter and spirit under an intimidation to the GAD—(KNO)

