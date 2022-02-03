Div Com Kashmir visits SDA Colony Noorbagh; inspects roads, drainage system

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited SDA Colony Noorbagh, Srinagar to take cognizance of the difficulties faced by the rehabilitated families due to defunct drainage system and inundated interior roads.
He was accompanied by VC Srinagar Development Authority; Joint Commissioner SMC; UEED officers and other officers from allied departments.
On the occasion, Div Com was apprised by the residents about the difficulties faced by them due to the defunct drainage system which has led to inundation of roads.
The locals said that it has become difficult for people to commute through these inundated roads which adds to their hardships.
On the Occasion, Div Com issued on spot directions for redressal of grievances faced by residents.
He directed concerned department to expedite construction of sewage treatment plant and make it functional by March, 2022.
Besides, he directed reparation of road and drainage system to ameliorate problems confronted by Colony.