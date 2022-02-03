Arrests 2 drug peddlers in Ganderbal, contraband recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Ganderbal and recovered contraband substance from their possession
Officers from PP Shadipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal at a checkpoint established at Khanmohalla Pati Shalabugh road intercepted a vehicle Maruti 800 bearing registration number JK01U-7177 with two persons on board. During search, officers were able to recover 22 Codeine Phosphate bottles from their possession. They have been identified as Basit Gulam son of Gh Mohammad Sheikh resident of Padshahi Bagh Srinagar and Ashiq Dar @ Nada son of Abdul Hamid Dar resident of Sarai Dangarpora Sumbal. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 12/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Ganderbal and investigation has been taken up.
