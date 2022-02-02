Shopian Gunfight: Militant killed, ops on

Shopian: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between the forces and militants in Nadigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that an unidentified militant has been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight—(KNO)

