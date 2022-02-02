Encounter breaks out in Nadigam Shopian

Shopian: Encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Nadigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

