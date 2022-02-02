OPD services to resume from tomorrow at SKIMS

Srinagar: Out Patient Department (OPD) services are going to resume from tomorrow at Sher-i- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura (SKIMS).
According to Medical Superintendent SKIMS Professor Farooq Ahmad Jan, the OPD would be resumed at the facility from 2nd February (Wednesday) keeping in view the stagnation of the Covid19 wave in Kashmir
It was further said that the decision was taken in the interest of patient care.
