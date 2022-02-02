Fresh snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperature at some places in Kashmir improved and settled above the freezing point owing to cloud cover as the Meteorological Department forecast fairly widespread rain or snow over three days from Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius over three degrees up from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius down from minus 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius down from minus 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of minus 0.3 degree Celsius up from the previous night’s minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of rain or snow at fairly widespread to widespread places for two days from Wednesday and at scattered places on Friday.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) which began on Monday after the Chilla-i-Kalan — the 40-day harshest winter period — ended.

Chilla-i-Kalan, which had begun on December 21 last year — is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

However, the ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ this year was not harsh like the last year and there was less snowfall during the period.

After the end of ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold), a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) follows. However, both these periods are considered less harsh. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print