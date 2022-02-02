LC&MA conducts demolition drive at Shahdadbagh Habak, NIT Nigeen

People residing within LCMA Jurisdiction informed to apply online for building permissions

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Wing of Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LC&MA) today carried out a special demolition drive in the areas of Shahdadbagh Habak and NIT Nigeen.

During the demolition drive, 03 numbers of 2nd storied houses, 03 single storey houses, 03 Plinths and a compound walling which were raised illegally were demolished.

The demolition drive was conducted in presence of Duty Magistrate Naib Tehsildar concerned and with due cooperation from SHO Police Station Nigeen and the Police deployment from PCR Srinagar.

Meanwhile, all the public residing within the LCMA jurisdiction and in the lake are hereby once again directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions/ encroachments, as the Enforcement wing will continue demolition drives of illegal constructions/ removal of encroachments.

Also the violators whose illegal constructions have been demolished are hereby requested to desist from reconstruction of demolished structures otherwise the chronic violators will be booked under law for repetition of violation.

Moreover the Tipper/ Load carrier owners are advised not to carry / ferry any construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nigeen Lake without getting proper permission and in case anybody found shall be dealt with as per law. Also, CCTV Cameras have been installed and barricades have been erected in order to curb the transportation of illegal building material in the LCMA jurisdiction.

Besides, people residing in LCMA Jurisdiction are informed and directed to apply for online building permissions through LCMA online official portal/website.

