Comm Secy reviews RDD schemes, assesses functioning of PRIs in Kathua

KATHUA: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, reviewed progress on implementation of ongoing schemes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department during a meeting held here today.

The meeting was attended by Chairman, District Development Council Kathua, Mahan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav, Mission Director JKRLM, Dr Sehrish Asgar, Director Rural Development Department Jammu, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, DDC members, BDCs Chairmen, BDOs and other concerned officers.

Detailed deliberation was held on various issues pertaining to Human Resource Status, UT Capex Budget, PMAY (G), MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (G), RGSA, 14th FC, IWMP, Umeed, Himayat and other departmental schemes.

While reviewing the available human resources in the district, Commissioner Secretary assured that efforts would be made to fill up vacancies of BDOs and JEs within the shortest time.

Commissioner Secretary discussed in detail the availability of block wise funds and their utilization, so far. She directed the BDOs to follow proper process of allotment of works so that development works are not hampered on this account. She asked for consultation with all the BDCs, DDCs and PRIs for identification of works in their respective areas.

Regarding provision of offices of DDC and BDCs, Commissioner Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner for preparing DPR in this regard.

Taking serious notice of slow pace of progress on ongoing works, Commissioner Secretary asked for completion of works within stipulated time ensuring high quality standards. She asked the officers for uploading details of completed works on the departmental portal for information of the concerned.

While discussing initiative of reviving the rural heritage, she impressed upon the concerned officers to identify two heritage works in their respective areas so that the traditional and cultural identity could be projected which in turn will help in their preservation and protection.

Regarding the issue of stalled projects, she asked the concerned officers for immediate resolution of disputes with the intervention of PRIs.

