IGP reviews security situation in Sopore

Visits family of slain cop
Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday reviewed the security situation in noryh Kashmir’s Sopore.
“IGP instructed Sopore Police to generate actionable inputs and conduct anti-militancy operations along with the Army,” a police officer said.
He also directed stringent action against drug peddlers in this area.
Meanwhile, Kumar along with DIG South Kashmir and SSP Anantnag visited family of Head constable Ali Mohd Ganai at Hassanpora and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
—GNS