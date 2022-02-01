Pulwama encounter: Police summon 2 journalists

Srinagar: Police on Monday issued summons to two journalists Fahad Ahmad Shah and Majid Hyderi in connection with a case registered following a gunfight in Pulwama in which officials said that four militants were killed.
An FIR (18/2022) under section 307 IPCV, 7/25 IA Act, and sections 16, 18,20,38 ULA(P) A has been registered in police station Pulwama, a police officer said. The police officer said that the journalists have made “incorrect reporting” regarding the incident.
The similar-worded summon issued by the SHO concerned under section 160 CrPC, calls upon the duo to appear before him at 11 a.m. today.
“It appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of FIR and your presence is necessary to give such information as you may possess relating to FIR for the finalization of the investigation and arrest of the accused person,” reads the summon. GNS