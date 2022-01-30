Three militant associates arrested: Police

Ganderbal: Police claimed to have arrested three militant associates from south Kashmir and recovered pistols, bullets, and grenades from their possession.
These arrests were made at a checkpoint in Shuhama village of the district by joint forces including police, soldiers from 24 Rashtriya Rifles, and 115 Battalion CRPF.
A police spokesperson identified the arrested militant associates as Faisal Manzoor Lone of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob Ganai of Zainpora Shopian and Nasir Ayoub Dar, a resident of Begam Kulgam.
He said two Chinese Pistols, three Pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades besides three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.
“During preliminary questioning, the trio revealed their affiliation with proscribed outfit LeT/TRF and indulged in various militant-related activities in the district,” police said adding that formal case 7/22 under relevant sections has been registered against them.