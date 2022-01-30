Gunfight underway in Pulwama, militants trapped in house

Anantnag: A gunfight between government forces and militants erupted late Saturday evening here in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, the police said.
The gunfight has been reported from Naira village of Tahab here in Pulwama district. “Two to three militants are believed to be holed up in a residential house,” a police source from the area told Kashmir Reader.
A senior police official from the areas said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Naira area late Saturday evening following inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.
“The house militants were holed up in was zeroed in on. Contact was established with the hiding militants and they were asked to surrender,” the police official said.
The militants, he said, opened fire instead which was duly retaliated and a gunfight ensued. “The operation might be put to a halt owing to darkness and will be concluded towards the morning,” the police official said.
Local sources told Kashmir Reader that forces had installed lights and sealed all entry and exit points to the village.
“After the initial fire, the firing has been going on intermittently,” a source told Kashmir Reader.