Encounter starts in Budgam, two militants trapped

Srinagar: An encounter between militants and a joint team of police and army has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of central’s Budgam district. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman said in a tweet as per GNS.
Official sources said that two local militants are believed to be trapped.
Joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Charar-i Shareef after having credible input about presence of militants in the area.
As soon as joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off an encounter.
It’s pertinent to mention that already an encounter is underway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district also. GNS
