5 more die as JK reports 4,175 new cases

Srinagar: Five more Covid patients died, 3 in Jammu Division and 2 in Kashmir Division, in the last 24 hours during which 4,175 new cases of Covid-19, 2,812 from Kashmir Division and 1,363 from Jammu division, were reported, the official bulletin informed on Saturday.
It said 7,107 Covid patients recovered, including 5,293 in Kashmir Division and 1,814 in Jammu Division, in the last 24 hours.
According to the bulletin, there are now 42,219 active positive cases in J&K, 31,563 in Kashmir Division and 10,656 in Jammu Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 892 cases, Baramulla reported 475 cases, Budgam reported 127 cases, Pulwama reported 153 cases, Kupwara reported 436 cases, Anantnag reported 234 cases, Bandipora reported 131 cases, Ganderbal reported 44 cases, Kulgam reported 292 cases while Shopian reported 28 fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu district reported 653 cases, Reasi reported 25 cases, Udhampur reported 104 cases, Rajouri reported 34 cases, Doda reported 186 cases, Kathua reported 99 cases, Samba reported 55 cases, Poonch reported 49 cases, Kishtwar reported 13 cases, while Ramban reported 145 fresh cases.
The bulletin highlighted that against the availability of 5,038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 544 (10.79%) are occupied.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.
People can also reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.
