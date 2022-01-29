JK reports 4,354 new cases, 5 deaths

Srinagar: J&K saw another 4,354 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 2,914 from Kashmir division and 1,440 from Jammu division, along with 5 deaths of Covid patients, 2 in Kashmir Division and 3 in Jammu Division, the official daily bulletin informed on Friday.
It said 5,850 COVID-19 patients recovered, including 3,932 in Kashmir Division and 1,918 in Jammu Division, in the last 24 hours.
According to the bulletin, there are 45,156 active positive cases in J&K, 34,046 in Kashmir Division and 11,110 in Jammu Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 916 cases, Baramulla reported 290 cases, Budgam reported 229 cases, Pulwama reported 90 cases, Kupwara reported 618 cases, Anantnag reported 329 cases, Bandipora reported 109cases, Ganderbal reported 42 cases, Kulgam reported 262cases while Shopian reported 29 fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 763 cases, Reasi reported 61 cases, Udhampur reported 111 cases, Rajouri reported 43 cases, Doda reported 103 cases, Kathua reported 68 cases, Samba reported 104 cases, Poonch reported 91 cases, Kishtwar reported 30 cases while Ramban reported 106 fresh cases.
The bulletin highlighted that against the availability of 5,038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 546 (10.83%) are currently occupied in J&K.
Srinagar: J&K saw another 4,354 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 2,914 from Kashmir division and 1,440 from Jammu division, along with 5 deaths of Covid patients, 2 in Kashmir Division and 3 in Jammu Division, the official daily bulletin informed on Friday.