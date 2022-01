Baramulla: A massive search operation has been launched after two brothers drowned in River Jehlum here at Khawajabagh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Officials said that two brothers identified as Hilal Ahmad Malla and Naseer Ahmad Malla of Bandipora were drowned in the river Jehlum during sand extraction at Khawajabagh area.

The officials said that soon after the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched by authorities to trace the duo—(KNO)

More Details Awaited

