Mercury Plunges As ‘Chillai Kalan’ Nears End In Kashmir; Minus 11.8°C In Pahalgam   

Srinagar:With ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter ending in couple of days, the minimum temperature plunged across Kashmir Valley as the world famous Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.8°C on Friday.

An official of the meteorological department said that Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against last night’s minus 1.3°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started from December 21. Its exit does not mean end of the cold. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 10.0°C on previous night, he said.

The temperature was nearly 2.9°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 11.8°C against minus 10.9°C on the last night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 4.7°C against previous night’s 5.5°C. The temperature was 4.0°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.2°C, Katra had minimum of 4.5°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 2.6°C, the official said. Weatherman has forecast cloudy weather in J&K for next two days. (GNS)

