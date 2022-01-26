Mohammad Yousuf condoles demise of former legislator Ab Razak Zawoora

Srinagar :Former MLA and senior leader PDP Adv. Mohd Yousuf bhat has expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of senior PDP leader and former legislator Ab. Razaq Zawoora sb. Bhat termed deceased as a quintessentially political person, who has always been at the forefront for the just cause of the society and was always keen to help people.

Terming his loss as a personal one, Bhat described “ deceased as an epitome of public service who served the PDP and local populace of his area with dedication and distinction”.

“He will be remembered for times to come for his philanthropic activities and becoming the voice of society’s unrepresented class”, Bhat added

While expressing heartfelt condolences, Bhat prayed Almighty to give courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and also prayed, the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

