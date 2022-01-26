Grenade thrower nabbed within hours of explosion which resulted in injuries to civilians

IGP Kashmir says accused was a chronic stone thrower
Srinagar: Amid heightened security on the eve of Republic Day in Kashmir, a grenade was lobbed at a police vehicle in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Tuesday resulting in injury to four civilians.
But within a few hours from the attack, the grenade thrower was arrested by police.
A police official said that unknown militants hurled a grenade upon a Police vehicle near Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. Four civilians sustained minor splinter injuries. They were removed to SMHS Hospital for treatment. The police vehicle which was the target of the attack also suffered minor damage.
Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the grenade was lobbed by Aijaz Wani son Fayaz Wani of Fateh Kadal in Srinagar. He has been arrested, Kumar said, adding investigation is underway in the case.
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off by the government forces and searches were carried out.