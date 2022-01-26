1.3 kg ‘commercial grade explosives’ found in Kishtwar: Army

Jammu: Police and army claimed to have recovered 1.3 Kgs “commercial grade explosives” in Kishtwar district on Tuesday.
“A joint team of the Indian Army and JKP has recovered approx 1.3 Kgs of commercial grade explosives in general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in District Kishtwar on 24 January 2022,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence-based in Jammu) in a statement.
“The recovery included 11 sticks of commercial grade explosives (each weighing 125 gms), one detonator and also the detonating wire.”