14 Covid deaths, 6570 fresh Covid cases in J&K with 5015 in Kashmir

Srinagar reports 1450 cases, 849 cases in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 6570 new positive cases of Covid and 14 Covid deaths on Tuesday.

An official bulletin said that the majority of the cases 5015 were reported from Kashmir alone while the rest 1555 were detected in Jammu division. This has pushed the total tally of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 409166.

Also, seven deaths each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, 3789 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1278 from Jammu Division and 2511 from Kashmir.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1450 cases, Baramulla reported 396 cases, Budgam reported 971 cases, Pulwama reported 107 cases, Kupwara reported 395 cases, Anantnag reported 416cases, Bandipora reported 243 cases, Ganderbal reported 295 cases, Kulgam reported 697 cases while as Shopian reported 45 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 849 cases, Reasi reported 43 cases for today, Udhampur reported 121 cases, Rajouri reported 100 cases, Doda reported 114 cases, Kathua reported 81 cases, Samba reported 112 cases, Poonch reported 82 case, Kishtwar reported 12 cases while as Ramban reported 41 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4994 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 613 ( 12.16%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 36,620doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,02,73,480, it said.

