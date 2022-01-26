75-year-old man charred alive in mysterious fire in Sopore

Srinagar: A 75-year-old was charred to death in a fire incident at Sopore last night, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the charred body of the septuagenarian identified as Habibullah Kanna (75) son of late Ghulam Mohammad Kanna of Noorbagh Sopore was recovered today.

A police official said that fire seems to be mysterious and further investigations are underway. Two rooms of the house including mattress and other belongs were gutted in the fire incident.

“Further investigations are going on,” he said. The elderly man was all alone at the time of the incident, he added. (GNS)

