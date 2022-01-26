75-year-old man charred alive in mysterious fire in Sopore

By on No Comment

 

 

Srinagar: A 75-year-old was charred to death in a fire incident at Sopore last night, officials said on Wednesday.

 

They said the charred body of the septuagenarian identified as Habibullah Kanna (75) son of late Ghulam Mohammad Kanna of Noorbagh Sopore was recovered today.

 

A police official said that fire seems to be mysterious and further investigations are underway. Two rooms of the house including mattress and other belongs were gutted in the fire incident.

 

“Further investigations are going on,” he said. The elderly man was all alone at the time of the incident, he added. (GNS)

75-year-old man charred alive in mysterious fire in Sopore added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.