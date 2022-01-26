Unidentified person dies on spot, railway cop injured in saving him near Kakapora Pulwama

Pulwama: An unidentified person was killed on the spot while a Government Railway Police personnel was injured after hit by train near Kakapora Pulwama station in the south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Official sources said incident took place at around 1625 hours. While the injured was removed to hospital, official sources told GNS that the efforts are underway to identify him.

A police officer said actually GRP man, Shabir Ahmad (SPO) posted at Kakapora, tried to save the life of the unidentified person who apparently “committed suicide”. The injured personnel has been shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment, he said. “Further investigations are underway,” the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print