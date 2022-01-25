Recovery rate in J&K plunges by 10% from 6 months ago

Anantnag: As the Covid infections continue to spike, in January the recovery rate in Jammu and Kashmir has come down drastically in comparison to the recovery rates of the last six months.

The current Covid tally in Jammu and Kashmir is 397202, out of which 349731 infected have already recovered. This puts the recovery rate in the Union Territory at only 88 percent.

“If we look at the previous six months, the corresponding recovery rates have remained above 98 percent on a consistent basis,” an official privy to data on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader. “The drop is more than 10 percent and it should worry us all,” he added.

Even if the average recovery rate of the last six months is taken into consideration, the figures do not change much, as the average recovery rate has remained a healthy 98.2 percent.

The official said that the huge drop has been because of the steep rise in the number of infections and obviously due to the growing number of active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In January, we have so far witnessed close to 56,000 cases, and the active positive cases have also swelled to around 43,000,” the official said. “It will obviously have an impact on the recovery rate as well.”

The better part, however, is that the death rate in January is lower than the overall death rate as well as than the death rate in the last six months. This is despite the fact that January has recorded 77 deaths, the highest in the last seven months.

“The death rate in January amounts to 0.13 percent, which is lower than September’s 0.34 percent, which was the lowest in last six months,” the official said, “This is because the fresh infections are coming in huge numbers but the deaths in comparison are low, despite being higher in number compared to previous months,” he explained.

On Sunday, 6,253 fresh cases of the virus were reported from Jammu and Kashmir, with seven people losing their lives in twenty-four hours. Also, the hospital bed occupancy has increased further.

As of now, 538 people are admitted to hospitals and are occupying as many beds, out of the total 4,994 Covid dedicated beds. The figures translate into bed occupancy of 10.77 percent.

The positivity rate on Sunday was 8.36 percent, as the government said it conducted 74,785 tests in the last twenty-four hours.

