5394 fresh cases push total Covid tally to above 4 lakh in J&K

Kashmir reports 3349 Covid cases, 2045 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 5394 new positive cases of Covid on Monday taking the total Covid tally since the outbreak of the virus to above four lakh.

On the same day, eight persons including four each from Kashmir and Jammu also died of the virus. An official bulletin said that 3349 Covid cases were detected in Kashmir and 2045 in Jammu division.

Moreover, 3643 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1732from Jammu Division and 1911 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 963 cases, Baramulla reported 514 cases, Budgam reported 574 cases, Pulwama reported 188 cases, Kupwara reported 267 cases, Anantnag reported 229 cases, Bandipora reported 252cases, Ganderbal reported 51 cases, Kulgam reported 276 cases while as Shopian reported 35 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1204cases, Reasi reported 99 cases for today, Udhampur reported 234 cases, Rajouri reported 40 cases, Doda reported 187 cases, Kathua reported 34 cases, Samba reported 71cases,Poonch reported 15 case, Kishtwar reported 40 cases while as Ramban reported 121 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4994 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 584 ( 11.59%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 33,147doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,02,21,396, it said.

