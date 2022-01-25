03 Civilians injured in Grenade attack at Hari Singh High street

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Three civilians received minor injuries after suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces at Hari Singh High street area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday.

A top Police officer said that militants attacked by lobbing a grenade towards security forces.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Dr Kawaljeet Singh said that three persons were received with minor splinter injuries and are being treated.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.(GNS)

