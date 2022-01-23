MeT predicts moderate to heavy snow

Srinagar: Rain lashed Kashmir Valley on Saturday with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow in the next 24 hours.

“Currently, weather is overcast at most places of J&K with reports of widespread light to moderate rain, snow in both Jammu & Kashmir regions,” a MeT official said.

“Widespread moderate rain and snow with heavy rain and snow (mainly in South Kashmir, Pirpanjal, Banihal-Ramban-Batote axis, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri and most places of Jammu region) is most likely during next 24 hours, starting tonight till tomorrow evening,” it said. “Significant improvement in weather from January 24 onwards till January 28.”

The weather centre said snow and rain may disrupt surface transportation including Jammu-Srinagar highway, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top.

Meanwhile, Srinagar received 1.6mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today while the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of 2.3°C against last night’s 2.8°C, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg had about 12cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 6.5°C against minus 7.5°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 3.5cms of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 2.4°C, the same as last night, he said.Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 3.6cms of rainfall and recorded a low of 0.2°C against 1.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 2.5cm of snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against 0.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 0.0mm of rainfall during the time while it recorded a low of 1.4°C against 1.2°C as on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, received 1.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 10.1°C against previous night’s 10.6°C which is 3.1°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.2°C (rainfall: 0.6mm), Katra 7.2°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of 1.8°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.4°C against last night’s minus 12.0°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 15.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 11.9°C against last night’s minus 21.4°C, official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print