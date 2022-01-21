Why Shopian has few cases amid most transmissible variant

Srinagar: Ever since the Omicron-driven third wave of Covid-19 began in Kashmir Valley, Shopian has been the only district to have consistently reported very few cases. It is not just due to natural immunity or the salubrious mountain environment, but is testimony to how plans for containment of the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus have been well executed.

On Thursday, when Kashmir reported more than 5992 fresh cases, Shopian reported only 34. On Wednesday, it had 21, on Tuesday it had only 7. Other districts like Srinagar on Thursday reported 1,745 cases, Baramulla 791, Budgam 59, Pulwama 230, Kupwara 93, Anantnag 217, Bandipora 130, and Ganderbal 84.

According to Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Arshid Ahmad Tak, it is because the entire eligible population is vaccinated, with both the doses, including 15-18 years old, along with other measures adopted by people like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and minimising the flow of patients to hospitals.

“Look, in our district all the 2,02,000 people above 18 years old are fully vaccinated, while nearly 1,80,00 15-18 years are also fully vaccinated. This helps in fighting the virus. We have also seen people observing the protocols strictly,” he said.

At its district hospital, sub-district hospitals, and public health centers, segregation of patients is done at the entry. In case a patient tests positive, his details are taken and then the person is sent home for isolation. Patients are also given a kit with pulse meter and medicines, and their health is kept track of. A list of phone numbers of doctors is also given to the patients, Dr Tak said.

For patients who need hospitalisation, Dr Tak said, a separate staircase and ward has been dedicated, which keeps them at distance from the routine patients. Dr Tak said the focus is to reduce the numbers of positive patients coming to hospitals. He also said that another focus is to reduce the number of medical staff getting infected.

“I have already issued directions that medical staff have to at least wear a gown and multi-layer masks before seeing patients. I am hopeful that it will reap fruits,” he said.

Shopian is also ready to tackle hospitalisation, with up to 150 beds available with full oxygen support, he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print