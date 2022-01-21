IFJ asks Govt to restore KPC

Srinagar: The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Indian affiliate, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), condemn the undemocratic closure of the organisation and the Indian administration’s continued stifling of press freedom in the region.
The IFJ said: “The unconstitutional closure of the Kashmir Press Club violates the democratic principles of the organisation and is a blatant attempt by the Indian Government to silence critical journalism in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The IFJ urges authorities to immediately reinstate the KPC and allow its members to elect a new managing body unhindered.”