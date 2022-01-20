SSB to conduct tests of Covid positive job aspirants on Jan 24

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board on Wednesday asked aspirants appearing in various forthcoming exams, who have tested covid positive, to submit their admit cards and other necessary documents alongside requisite RT-PCR report by or before January 21, 2022.

The Recruitment Board is holding Computer-based Tests for the post(s) of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Cashier, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/l Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, UT Cadre, Divisional Cadres and various Districts, advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021 with effect from January 20 up to January 24, 2022.

In a notification the Board said it received representations from candidates that they have been reported positive for COVID-19 and are unable to appear in the aforesaid CBT on the scheduled date(s) and many COVID negative candidates/aspirants also have shown apprehensions of contracting the infection, in case their CBT examination is held along with COVID-19 positive candidates.

“JKSSB examined all such representations and after taking into consideration all relevant aspects including prevailing COVID-19 situation and applicable guidelines notified by the State Disaster Management Authority in relation thereto, deemed it appropriate and reasonable to provide due opportunity to all such candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19, without posing any danger to health of other candidates”, reads the notification as per GNS.

“Now, therefore, in view of the above, all such candidates who are scheduled to appear in the Computer Based Written Test (CBT), for the post of Junior Assistant/ Cadrex Clerk, Cashier, Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr. Assistant/Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer and have been reported/ tested positive for COVID-19, are hereby directed to submit their admit cards alongwith necessary documents including requisite RT-PCR report, through online mode on e-mail ID jkssbcovexam@gmail.com by or before 21.01.2022 upto 2:00 PM the enabling JKSSB to take suitable action in the matter. The proof /RT-PCR report submitted by the candidate(s) shall be verified from the concerned authorities in the Health Department. It is further notified that the CBT examination of those candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 shall be held on 24.01.2022, after following all protocols/SOPs laid down in this behalf”, it reads.

“The candidates are advised to submit the representations alongwith RT-PCR report and admit card through the mail jkssbcovexam@gmail.com only. Any candidate who will furnish false/fictitious RT-PCR report/wrong information shall be liable for cancellation of candidature without any notice. No request shall be entertained after the stipulated time frame”, it concluded.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print