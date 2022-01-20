Follow CAB to avoid lockdown: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: With Srinagar recording highest-ever daily COVID cases on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that taking the virus “mild is a mistake.”
“1745 positive cases in Srinagar today. That is way ahead of 1300 cases during peak of second wave. Virus is warning us. Taking it mild is a mistake,” he said in a tweet.
He appealed the people of Srinagar to abide by Covid appropriate behavior and do not invite complete lockdown.
He said violation of CAB will have serious repercussions.