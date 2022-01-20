Single-day tally reaches 5800 in J&K with above 4000 in Kashmir

Srinagar reports 1745 cases, 1131 in Jammu

Srinagar: In the highest-ever single-day Covid tally, Jammu and Kashmir reported 5818 cases on Wednesday with 4066 from Kashmir division alone.

An official bulletin said that four deaths by Covid were also reported in Jammu while 1752 fresh cases of Covid were detected from Jammu division.

Today’s tally, according to the bulletin, took the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 372669.

Moreover, 1255 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 592 from Jammu Division and663 from Kashmir Division, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1745 cases, Baramulla reported 791 cases, Budgam reported 594 cases, Pulwama reported 230 cases, Kupwara reported 93 cases, Anantnag reported 217cases,Bandipora reported 130 cases, Ganderbal reported 84 cases, Kulgam reported 162 cases while as Shopian reported 20 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1131 cases, Reasi reported 56 cases for today, Udhampur reported 105 cases, Rajouri reported 85 cases, Doda reported 63 cases, Kathua reported 100 cases, Samba reported 89 cases, Poonch reported 66 case, Kishtwar reported 05 cases while as Ramban reported 53 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 416 ( 8.32%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 41,266doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,00,27,707, it added.

