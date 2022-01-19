Police traces missing minor within hours in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police have traced a minor within four hours after he was reported missing by his parents in Srinagar.

On Sunday Mohammad Altaf Dar resident of Babapora Zoonimar reported in Police Station Zadibal that his son namely Mohammad Ruban aged 9 yrs has been missing since morning. The parents as well as relatives of the said child have searched for him but could not trace him.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 06/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Zadibal and investigation was initiated.

Keeping in view the sensitivity, distressful and humane nature of the issue, SP Hazratbal Shri Mashkoor Ahmad-JKPS along with SDPO Hazratbal and SHO PS Zadibal visited the house of the missing child and assured the parents, relatives of every possible help in this hour of need.

Subsequently, the investigation which was already taken up by SHO PS Zadibal under the guidance/supervision of SP Hazratbal & SDPO Hazratbal was intensified in every aspect to trace the missing child within the shortest possible time.

During the course of investigation, all the police stations and police posts across Kashmir Zone were asked to have a sharp look and share the leads about the missing child. The traces and leads were further developed and after strenuous efforts, the investigation team were able to trace the said missing child in Khimber area of Hazratbal. Accordingly, he was recovered within 4hrs and handed over to his parents.

Community members have hailed the prompt and dedicated efforts of the Police in tracing the missing child. Community members are requested to contact Police in case of any exigency by dialling 112 or 1800-180-7193 (toll-free).

