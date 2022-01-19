Arrests drug peddler in Awantipora, contraband recovered

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Officers at a checkpoint established at Kawani Awantipora intercepted a suspect moving in suspicious circumstances. During checking, officers were able to recover 600gms of grinded cannabis concealed in a polythene bag from his possession. He has been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar resident of Liddermud.
Accordingly, he was arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody. A case vide FIR No. 06/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora.
