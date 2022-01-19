Police donates Motorized Treadmill under CAP in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar under the aegis of Civic Action Programme 2021-22 donated a Motorized Treadmill to NGO “White Globe”.
SP City South Srinagar Shri Lakshay Sharma-IPS presented the Motorized Treadmill to Cerebral Palsy patients for assessment and training centre of specially-abled persons through NGO “White Globe”.
On the occasion, officials of NGO “White Globe”, Cerebral Palsy patients and their attendants have expressed their happiness and gratitude on the friendly gesture showed by the Police.