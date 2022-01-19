MeT predicts cloudy weather with mild chances of snow this week

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley is likely to remain cloudy with little chance of light rain and snowfall until Tuesday next week, weather department said on Tuesday.

In-charge Meteorological Centre Srinagar Farooq Ahmad told Kashmir Reader there is a disturbance in the system on Wednesday and on Saturday and Sunday, leading to mild chances of rain and snowfall across Kashmir Valley.

“But for the rest of the days, it will remain cloudy. Night temperatures are going to be better while day temperature may get down,” he said.

Parts of the Kashmir Valley including Srinagar received light rains while some plains and higher reaches had light to moderate snowfall overnight.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan ‘, which started from December 21. Farooq said that the weather however won’t have any impact on any forms of transport, be it road or air. Last week, scores of flights remained suspended, and all the vehicular traffic on the highways remained shut for many days. Meanwhile, the minimum in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, settled at a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, almost same as the previous night’s 1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, down 1.4 degrees from the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius three degrees up from the previous night, they said.

The officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

