Div Com directs for surveillance, monitoring of home-isolated patients

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a weekly Covid containment review meeting of Kashmir division through virtual mode to assess the progress made to mitigate the impact of third wave.

During the meeting, Div Com stressed on surveillance and monitoring of home isolated patients and emphasized on regular communication with them and distribution of Covid care kits to them.

He said that there is complacency in people regarding wearing of masks and stressed upon continuation of enforcement of SOPs.

He also directed enhancement of testing capacity of existing labs besides activation of Panchayat Covid Care Centers and deployment of staff, ASHAs, Anganwardi Workers, Lambardars, Chowkidars for the management of those centers.

He also directed for established of neonatal child care facilities to treat the newly born babies in case they contract covid infection.

Div Com also directed for creation of second line of additional human resources in order to tackle the current wave if existing supporting staff of hospitals gets infected by the Covid virus.

Besides, Pole directed for building stock pile of covid care kits for further distribution if the rate of positive cases increases during the current wave.

He also stressed on CMOs of the division to ensure that only critical patients should be referred to tertiary health care hospitals after proper assessment done at district/sub district hospitals.

During the meeting, Pole also emphasized on the utilization of existing available resources which can help to flatten the curve at this juncture.

During the meeting all Deputy Commissioners, apprised the meeting about the steps taken to help the covid positive patients and containment measure in their districts.

Earlier, Dr Rouf of Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir, gave a detailed presentation on the evolving epidemiological scenario in the valley and weekly data about vaccination, booster doses, positive rate, recovery rate, availability of oxygen and comparative performance of districts was also shared.

The meeting was attended by Director SKIMS, all DCs along with CMOs, Principal GMC, CEO J&K ERA; MD, National Health Mission; Principals of SKIMS Bemina, GMC Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla; Director Health Services Kashmir; GM J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Kashmir; Incharge Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir; Epidemiologist, DCCRK; MS SKIMS, SMHS, JVC, Bone & Joint Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, JLNM; Assistant Director, Immunization and Family Welfare Kashmir and other officers.

