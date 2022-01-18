Ultimate goal was to shut down KPC, says ousted managing body

Srinagar: The ousted managing body of the Kashmir Press Club on Monday said the installation of a group of journalists as an interim body was done with the ultimate goal of shutting down the club.

It reiterated that journalists in the Valley will confront these challenges .

“It seems the ultimate goal was to shut down the Kashmir Press Club and for this purpose, they tried to install a group of journalists. By this action, they wanted to stifle the voice of journalists that resonated through the forum called Kashmir Press Club, the only democratic and independent journalist body in the Valley,” Ishfaq Tantray, general secretary of the ousted body, said in a statement.

“But it is our firm belief that our journalists are capable and professional enough to keep the flame glowing and confront these challenges ahead. I want to reiterate that journalism thrived in Kashmir and it will survive all crests and troughs in the future as well,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced taking back the land and building housing the Kashmir Press Club.

It justified the move saying while the last elected body ceased to exist after July 2019 as no elections were held, the other group of journalists had taken over the club without following due process. PTI

