Fire damages Sherwani Hall at Baramulla

Srinagar: A massive fire has broken out inside ‘Sherwani Hall’ in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
According to a local news agency that the fire broke out around 2:15 PM this afternoon inside the structure –used as banquet hall for political and social functions.
A Fire and Emergency Department official confirming it told GNS that men and machinery were on job to contain spread of the blaze. (GNS)

