Div Com Jammu urges traders to support the administration in enforcing CAB

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer has urged traders’ federations of Jammu division to cooperate with the administration in the fight against Covid-19 amid the staggering third wave.
The Divisional commissioner was interacting with the representatives of traders’ associations here at a virtual meeting.
The interaction session was hosted by the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal Jammu chapter and was attended by President of Federation, Sanjay Bansal; presidents/ representatives of Trade federation Warehouse, Deepak Gupta; Raghunath Bazar Association, Sanjay Gupta; Kanak Mandi Association, Anoop Mital; Chairman Transport Nagar Association, Rahul Sahai; Vyapar Mandal Udhampur, Jatinder Varmani; Vyapar Mandal Poonch, Rajeev Tandon; Hardware & Paint Association, Neeraj Gupta; Swarankar Association, Amit Luthra; Spare Parts wholesale Association, Ashish Gupta; Veer marg Association Jammu, Harvinder Singh; Vyapar Mandal Kishtwar, Surinder Gupta; vyapar mandal Rajouri, Vijay Gupta, Vyapar Mandal Doda, Karamtullah; Vapar Mandal Akhnoor, Jugal Gupta; WholeSale Cloth merchants Association, Raghuveer Gupta; Mobile Association, Amandeep Singh; Bus Stand Jammu Association, Ramesh Kumar Tak; Vyapar Mandal chenani, Manik Gupta; Shalamaar Bazar Association, DharmveerGupta; Shivaji Chowk Nanak Nagar Association, Ankur Gupta; Bakshi Nagar Association, Amit Gupta; Kunjwani Market Association, Bharat Chib; Channi Himmat Association, Pushpinder Charak. The representatives of traders Unions from the districts of Jammu division also participated in the meeting.
The Traders apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the issues which need to be resolved on government/ administration level.
During the meeting a healthy discussion was held on issues like enforcement of Covid guidelines and Covid appropriate behavior in the public places and business establishments with joint efforts of administration and traders.
The Div Com urged the Associations to strictly follow Covid guidelines like wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene during their business activities. He also asked them to ensure that the customers enter their shops with face masks and follow CAB.